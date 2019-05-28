Columbus family comes together to remember life of woman stabbed on Dorsey Dr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was an emotional Monday night for family, friends and a Columbus community as they came together to remember a local woman who was murdered this weekend.
Crowds filled Dorsey Drive with candles in hand as they reflected on the life of 34-year-old DeAnn King. King was stabbed multiple times before she was taken to the hospital where she later died.
“He took my best friend, my baby. It’s seven of us but now its six of us. I’m sorry I couldn’t save you. I’m sorry,” said her sister, Angela Champion.
The Champion family said they’re doing everything they can to hold their heads high and leaning on each other to stay strong during this tough time.
King was a mother, sister and friend to many. The suspect in custody, Marcus King, has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a knife during the commission of a crime, and cruelty to children in the third degree. The family held a balloon release after lighting their candles. They said her funeral date has not been announced.
