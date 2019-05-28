Columbus restaurant offers free breakfast for children in the community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus restaurant continues to give back to the community.
JB’s Dollar Scoop on Brown Avenue served free breakfast to children in the area on Tuesday. The owner of the restaurant is known for feeding children for free during the summer months. The owner said she would love to be able to do this for children more often.
"This summer, we are going to be feeding the kids,” said J.B., owner of JB’s Dollar Scoop. “Some mornings we're going to do breakfast for them and some mornings we're going to do lunch for them. But, I’m doing this for the kids to give back because some of the kids don't have this. I would appreciate it if people would give a donation when they come in so we can do this more often for the kids.”
The restaurant will provide free lunch for children on Thursday.
