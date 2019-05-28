Coroner identifies Columbus man who drowned after boat sank, searching for family

Coroner identifies Columbus man who drowned after boat sank, searching for family
Columbus man drowns after boat sinks in Chattahoochee River
By Alex Jones | May 28, 2019 at 9:21 AM EDT - Updated May 28 at 11:06 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died after his boat sank in the Chattahoochee River, but are still searching for his family.

Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley says 65-year-old Ronald Cyr drowned on May 26.

Cyr was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional after being pulled from the river and was pronounced dead at 11:09 p.m.

Worley says Cyr was a resident of Ralston Towers and is asking the public for help in locating his family.

Anyone with information on the location of Cyr’s family is asked to contact the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office at (706) 325-0681.

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.