Coroner identifies Columbus man who drowned after boat sank, searching for family

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died after his boat sank in the Chattahoochee River, but are still searching for his family.
Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley says 65-year-old Ronald Cyr drowned on May 26.
Cyr was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional after being pulled from the river and was pronounced dead at 11:09 p.m.
Worley says Cyr was a resident of Ralston Towers and is asking the public for help in locating his family.
Anyone with information on the location of Cyr’s family is asked to contact the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office at (706) 325-0681.
