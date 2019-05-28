CPD investigates armed robbery on Veterans Parkway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar in the 800 block of Veterans Parkway.
Police received a call around 4:00 p.m. Monday, May 27.
The suspect was described as a man 18 – 25 years of age, with a slim build, standing 6’02” – 6’03” tall.
The suspect was reportedly armed with a black pistol.
Officials ask anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect to call Detective Damien Jones with the Robbery/Assault Unit at (706) 225-4044.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.