“Dog Days of Summer”-Like Weather Continues

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Despite some clouds around for Tuesday, still the promise of balmy sunshine in the forecast with highs easily soaring into the mid 90s by the heat of the afternoon. The weather pattern still looks bone-dry for the next few days until the stubborn high pressure ridge finally breaks down toward the end of the week.
As the ridge shifts out of the Southeast, somewhat better rain chances return to the forecast by Friday into the weekend with a 20-30% coverage of a few showers and storms each day. Overall though, temperatures should still run above average. Instead of the mid 90s though, low 90s look to be more the norm over the weekend. Regardless, the heat looks to stick around for the remainder of May into the early part of June.
Don’t forget, June 1st marks the beginning of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season. Good news is the Gulf and Atlantic look quiet in the short-term. Stay tuned!
