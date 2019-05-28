GUEST SEGMENT: Taking care of your heart in the heat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As summer arrives and the temperatures increase, you have to remember to take care of the parts of your body you cannot see, like your heart.
Dr. Hunter Champion, with Piedmont Columbus Regional, specializes in cardiology and sub-specializes in heart failure and hypertension.
Dr. Champion says that as we spend more time outside, we need to use good sense when taking care of ourselves.
If you begin to feel dizzy, overheated, weak, or tired, that could be your body telling you that you need to get into the shade or a colder environment.
While children and the elderly are more susceptible, everyone needs to take caution in the heat, not just those with a weak heart.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.