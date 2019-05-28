Mid 90s Sticking Around

Weather changes this time of year typically come slow, and we will continue to see the mid 90s hanging around in our forecast through the middle and end of the week. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with rain chances near zero. As we head into the weekend and early next week, highs will generally drop a few degrees with most spots in the lower 90s. On any given day, there may be somewhere that reaches into the mid 90s thanks to not as many clouds around. The rain coverage will be in the 10-20% range, with the best chance of a shower mainly during the afternoon or evening. Next week, Wednesday and Thursday look like days with a slightly better chance of rain as the overall weather pattern begins to change a bit, so stay tuned!