Phenix City man arrested for murder after fist fight leaves one dead

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A fist fight on Windermere Ct. in Phenix City left one man dead and another behind bars.
Officers were called to the 4500 block of Windermere Ct. at approximately 6:20 p.m. on May 25 to a call of shots fired.
Upon arriving, officers determined no shots were fired, but a fight had taken place between Thomas Jackson and Michael Mayo.
Jackson was taken to Jack Hughston Hospital with head injuries where he was placed on life support and taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he was placed in the ICU for observation. He never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead on May 26.
Mayo was arrested and charged with murder on May 27. A preliminary hearing date has not yet been set.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.