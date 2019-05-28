Phenix City teen dies in vehicle accident on Lee Rd. 140 in Salem

SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - A teenager died Monday afternoon following a vehicle accident in Salem, Alabama.
The accident happened at round 4 p.m. in the 3000 block of Lee Road 140. Cassidy Snell, 16 of Phenix City, was ejected from the vehicle she was driving after apparently losing control of the wheel and overturning.
According to the Lee County Coroner’s Office, Cassidy became pinned in under the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 14-year-old passenger was also ejected from the vehicle and airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham to be treated for critical injuries.
The accident is under investigation by the Lee County Coroner’s Office and the Alabama State Troopers of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
