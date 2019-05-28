Piedmont to make scholarship donation to first baby born on May 29

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The first baby born on May 29 at Piedmont Columbus Regional will receive a scholarship they can use later on in life.
The hospital is partnering with Georgia’s Path2College 529 Plan to raise awareness for the importance of financial planning and saving for a college education.
The first baby born on 529 College Savings Day, May 29, will receive a contribution of $1,529 to their Path2College 529 Plan account that can be used when the child gets ready to go to college.
This is the fourth year Piedmont Columbus Regional and Path2College have partnered together.
The contribution will be made in an event at 3:00 p.m. on May 29 at Piedmont’s Midtown Campus.
