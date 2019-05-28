Public hearings set to discuss Columbus property taxes, increase for some

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some Columbus property owners could see a tax increase, but the majority will not.
The state of Georgia requires that a rollback millage rate is calculated to create the same total revenue that the previous year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred.
The proposal would increase the 2019 property taxes in districts one, five, six and seven by one percent. However, property owners who have filed their homeowner’s exemption or those owner-occupied homes under a tax freeze would not be affected.
To finalize the city’s budget, they are required to hold three public hearings for Columbus residents.
These meetings will be held June 4 at 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and again on June 11 at 9:00 a.m. in Council Chambers on the second floor of the City Services Center in Columbus.
To find out which Columbus district you live in, click here to a view a map.
