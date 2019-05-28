Snake springs from toilet, bites Florida man on the ... arm

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (Gray News) – A Florida man got a rude surprise from his toilet over the Memorial Day weekend.
Baltazar Jimeno lifted the seat early Sunday morning when a snake “rose up and bit him” on the arm, a police report said, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported.
It turned out to be a nonvenomous 4-foot-long ball python.
The snake didn’t belong to the man, so it’s unclear how it got into the apartment or the toilet.
The snake was taken to a veterinarian by the Coral Springs Humane Unit.
