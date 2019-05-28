Teens reminded of safe driving as summer arrives

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for U.S. teenagers.
With summertime finally here, it’s important to remind students how to stay safe while behind the wheel or while in the car with teen drivers.
Driving instructors say limiting distractions such as electronics, music, and passengers help keep teens safe, but really it all boils down to the old phrase practice makes perfect.
“Parents should be out there helping their kids get more practice,” said Buster Barber from Barber’s Driving School.. “Don’t just turn them loose because they’re 16. They’ve had their permit for one year and one day. They can get their license and they’re bugging you when they want their license. If you don’t feel comfortable riding with them, then they shouldn’t be out there driving on their own.”
Barber’s Driving School teaches teens all year long the rules and regulations behind driving. Tuesday is the first day of class for the student drivers.
“I was always scared of driving,” said student Kaylen Taylor. “ I still am. I haven’t driven. I’m 18. I haven’t driven yet for hours, I’ve only driven down the street to the Dollar General. It’s a biggest fear of mine, to drive.”
Barber says summertime, also known by AAA as the 100 deadliest days for teens, increases the chance of teen drivers crashing by 15 percent.
“So the reason that more teens are crashing during the summer,” Barber said, “obviously they’re inexperienced, they have more free time and they’re going to unfamiliar places. But they also have more passengers in their vehicle during the summer.”
Barber says talking to teens about driving habits, setting a good example and being informed are vital tools to keep everyone safe. He says the things you tell your teens to do, are not only applicable to those teens. Everyone should be following the rules.
“ I don’t understand why people would want to drive unsafe and risk their lives and other peoples lives.," Taylor said. "It’s just a big thing.”
Barber also says keep an eye on when your teen is driving. The fatal crash rate for teens doubles at night.
