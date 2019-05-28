TSYS combines with Global Payments to form top technology payments company

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One of Columbus’ top employers has struck a deal to form a top technology-enabled payments company.
TSYS is merging with Global Payments to provide service to more than 3.5 million small to mid-sized merchants and 1,300 financial institutions in more than 100 countries.
“The combination of Global Payments and TSYS establishes the leading pure play payments technology company with unparalleled vertical market and payment software capabilities and ecommerce and omnichannel solutions, operating at scale in fast growing markets globally,” said Jeff Sloan, Chief Executive Officer of Global Payments. “This transformative partnership accelerates our technology-enabled, software-driven payments strategy and provides exposure into attractive and complementary businesses, while enhancing our financial strength and flexibility.”
Sloan will become the CEO of the new merged company, while Troy Woods, current President and CEO of TSYS, will become chairman of the board.
“Our companies share common values, a strong culture of putting people first, and a relentless commitment to doing the right thing, making this combination the perfect fit. The entire TSYS team is proud to link arms with Global Payments, and we look forward to leading the market as the preeminent payment solutions provider,” said Woods.
TSYS shareholders will receive 0.8101 Global Payments shares for each share of TSYS common stock, which represents a $21.5 billion equity value for TSYS.
