Columbus City Council will allow fitness centers to operate in the Historic District

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fitness fanatics in Columbus will now be able to go to fitness centers in the Historic District after the Columbus City Council voted to change an ordinance allowing the businesses to operate in the area.
Columbus City Council members voted to make a change in a unified development ordinance so businesses, like CrossFit CSG, can stay open by asking for a special exception.
Changing the UDO to allow only health and fitness businesses to open in the Historic District has been an effort in the works for nine months.
The changes to the ordinance require those businesses to only occupy a building existing prior to 2019. The building can not be any larger than 1,500 square feet and must include off street parking.
Some residents in the Historic District are against the idea.
“There’s just a little struggle of trying to find the right balance for non-residential use, which are compatible, how many, and of course in a historic district there’s not a lot of parking, so the residents, I think, were very concerned that there would be parking on the street blocking driveways,” said Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson.
Joanne Cogle, the owner of CrossFit CSG, was given an extension to continue running her business.
She says she is glad they are finally moving along with this vote because every time they have to go to Columbus City Council meetings, the business has to close.
“It’s been a little bit frustrating since it’s been such a long process. We’re going on almost nine months, so if you look at it from a business perspective, that is a lot of time people would have taken out of their schedule so we’re happy with the progress and we look forward to moving forward,” said Cogle.
Cogle now has to apply for the special exception to show that the gym meets all requirements.
Before a final vote, they will have a public meeting, which Mayor Henderson says is most important.
“I think at the end of the day what we try to do as our legislative group, what the city council tries to do is make sure the quality of life in Columbus is very positive for everybody and that means you have to solicit input from the residents,” said Mayor Henderson.
