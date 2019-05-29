Columbus police release surveillance photos of car theft on S. Lumpkin Rd.

Columbus police release surveillance photos of car theft (Source: CPD)
By Alex Jones | May 29, 2019 at 3:25 PM EDT - Updated May 29 at 3:25 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has released surveillance photos that show a man believed to be involved in an armed robbery.

Officers responded to the Circle K in the 1700 block of South Lumpkin Rd. just after 6:15 a.m. on May 4.

They were told that an unknown man, believed to be the man seen in the photographs, stole a 2012 light blue Volkswagen Passat.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact detectives with CPD at (706) 225-4263.

