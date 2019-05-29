Columbus ranked seventh most politically polarized city in US, new study shows

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new study has found that Columbus is among the most politically polarized cities in the country.
The study, conducted by opinion poll analysis website FiveThirtyEight, looked at urban areas and determined where those identifying with one party over another live within the city.
They used this method to determine which cities had the highest partisan segregation, meaning Republicans generally living in one area of the city and Democrats in another.
The Greater Columbus area was given a score of 0.52 out of 1, making it the seventh most partisan segregated city in the United States.
The most politically polarized city, according to this study, is Jackson, Miss. with a score of 0.63 out of 1.
