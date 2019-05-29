First baby born May 29 at Piedmont Columbus Regional wins funds for college savings

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A newborn in Columbus received a college savings contribution before she was a day old.
Kenslie Patrick was born Wednesday at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital and won $1,529 toward college savings. She was the first baby born at the hospital on May 29.
Piedmont Columbus Regional partnered with Georgia’s Path2College 529 Plan to raise awareness of the importance of saving for college. The first baby born on May 29 was awarded the contribution.
“We want to raise awareness in the entire state of the fact that the state offers this college savings plan that allows for families to save money and also to gain as an investment product to have those accounts grow,” said Mitch Seabaugh, executive director of Path2College 529 Plan. “So, when it comes time for their children to go to school, they have some funds available that will help them to pay for their education."
It was a birthday and a winning day for Kenslie.
