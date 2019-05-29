Funeral service announced for "Voice of the Auburn Tigers’ Rod Bramblett and wife

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The funeral service for the man known as the Voice of the Auburn Tigers has been announced.
The funeral for Rod and Paula Bramblett will take place a 2 p.m. Thursday at the Auburn Arena. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. A private burial will follow the funeral service.
The couple was killed Saturday night in a car accident in Auburn.
Rod Bramblett started as the announcer for Auburn baseball in 1993 and took over as lead announcer for Auburn in 2003, adding football and men’s basketball. He became known as the Voice of the Auburn University Tigers.
Paula Bramblett worked in the Information Technology Department at Auburn University. Both were Auburn graduates.
