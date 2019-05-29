Man arrested for early May shooting at Columbus nightclub

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation into a shooting at a Columbus nightclub has led to the arrest of one man.
31-year-old Reginald Young was arrested on May 28 in connection to a May 12 shooting at Martini’s nightclub in Uptown Columbus.
Officers found one man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the right hip area and was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Young is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail facing charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
He is expected to appear in Recorder’s Court on May 29 at 9:00 a.m.
