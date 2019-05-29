MCSD recruiting officers and sergeants for new police force

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - School may be out for the summer, but it’s a busy time for the new Muscogee County School Police Force as they work to hire new officers and look to the next school year.
“I’ve had several people ask me what in the world is taking so long to hire these officers,” said Muscogee County Schools Police Chief Gregory Arp. “The liability is just too great to just stick anybody in these schools and I want to make sure we get it right the first time.”
He said their office has just recently hired a captain, but now they’re reaching out to the public to find officers and sergeants. All of the officers will be equipped with a badge, a weapon, and a specially modified vehicle. He said anyone wanting to apply will have to do so quickly, because applications will not be accepted after Wednesday, June 5.
“Once we meet those applicants that meet our basic requirements, we’re going to do a thorough background investigation before we interview those people,” Arp explained.
Parents said they can never be too careful with who to trust to protect their children.
“Unfortunately, even a thorough background check may miss something, as thorough as they can possibly be. You don’t want someone who they’re hiring to be someone your children may be afraid of,” said Debbie Pemberton.
“Mental health and a physical test should be done. You want someone who can get the job done. Like any job, you have to be able to handle the duties of the job,” said Reynolds Cheney.
Arp said the month of July will be dedicated to training that could involve Columbus Police Department and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office. The training will be for firearms, use of force, and mental and physical evaluations.
“They’re not going to be intimidated. That’s not what this program is about. When you come to school and see an officer talking with your child or goofing off with your child, don’t automatically assume something is wrong,” Arp said.
He said if there aren’t enough applicants to fill all of the open positions, they will go back to Columbus police officers who have worked in the district in the past.
