Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new Muscogee County Education Transition Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Department of Juvenile Justice celebrated the new Muscogee County Education Transition Center in Columbus with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday.
The purpose of the center is to assist students who have either been expelled or dropped out of traditional school to achieve their academic and educational goals. Students who enter the program have the opportunity to obtain their GED and even attend college if they meet the college admission criteria.
“Back in 2013-14, the legislatures embraced us with a concept of building an educational center so that the kids that are on our probation and the state’s probation that's walking the street have an opportunity to where they are not in the mainstream of the traditional schools, to where we can educate them under our umbrella,” said Avery D. Niles, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice.
The center in Columbus is the third education transition center to open in Georgia.
