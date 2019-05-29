State of Alabama gives more than $787K in grants to Chattahoochee Valley to weatherize homes

ALABAMA (WTVM) - Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $2.6 million in grants to local agencies across the state with more than $787,000 going to agencies in the Chattahoochee Valley.
The grants will allow organizations to assist Alabamians who are disabled, elderly or living in a low-income home with children by weatherizing their homes to reduce energy costs. These improvements can also reduce the risk of fire and other hazards.
Common improvements to the homes include adding insulation, sealing air leaks, replacing light bulbs with high-efficiency bulbs, and repairing air conditioning units.
Agencies in the Chattahoochee Valley that received one of fourteen grants include:
Central Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission
- $265,810
- Serving Lee and Russell counties along with Autauga, Chilton, Dallas, Elmore, Macon, Perry and Shelby counties
Community Action Committee Inc. of Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa
- $62,210
- Serving Chambers, Tallapoosa and Coosa counties
Alabama Council on Human Relations Inc.
- $52,304
- Serving Lee County
Organized Community Action Program Inc.
- $241,468
- Serving Barbour and Bullock counties along with Butler, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Lowndes and Pike counties
Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun and Cleburne
- $165,241
- Serving Randolph County along with Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne and Talladega counties
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is giving out the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Energy.
