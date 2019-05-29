Staying Hot and Dry

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Stubborn summer-like weather persists through the end of the week, though some slight changes arrive to the forecast by the weekend. For now, Wednesday and Thursday bring another round of mostly sunny skies with highs staying in the mid 90s.
The dominant ridge of high pressure that has been sitting stagnant over the Southeast the past week will finally break down a bit Friday into the weekend allowing for a front to come through and bring us a few isolated showers and storms (10-20% coverage). Despite this slight uptick in rain chances, the pattern still looks more so dry versus wet into early next week; however, with a few more clouds around each day, we can drop our high temperatures down into the low 90s at least. Rain chances look to go up a bit by the middle of next week, but still looking hot and humid regardless.
