Staying Hot and Dry

The dominant ridge of high pressure that has been sitting stagnant over the Southeast the past week will finally break down a bit Friday into the weekend allowing for a front to come through and bring us a few isolated showers and storms (10-20% coverage). Despite this slight uptick in rain chances, the pattern still looks more so dry versus wet into early next week; however, with a few more clouds around each day, we can drop our high temperatures down into the low 90s at least. Rain chances look to go up a bit by the middle of next week, but still looking hot and humid regardless.