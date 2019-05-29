Texas-based nonprofit to remodel disabled Columbus veteran’s home

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Guns To Hammers, a Houston, Texas based non-profit is coming to the Chattahoochee Valley to help improve the home of a disabled Columbus veteran.
Guns To Hammers provides remodeling services to wounded veterans that is compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act specifications.
The founders of Guns To Hammers will hold a fundraiser at The Cannon Brew Pub on May 29 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
A donation for every pint sold during the event will be donated to Guns To Hammers’ Columbus project.
Their goal is to allow wounded veterans to live more independent lives. They also want to train eligible veterans to work on construction projects in an effort to connect veterans with veterans.
They have not yet released the name of the veteran they will be working with.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.