Any hope for a thundershower?

Though it won’t bring much in the way of a temperature change, we could see some more pleasant air around by the weekend. Beforehand though, the front will help lift up some moisture at the surface, bringing a 10-20% chance of a few showers and storms late today and during the PM hours on Friday. Mid 90s still expected today, but with more clouds moving in ahead of the front tomorrow, we may only manage to top out in the low 90s. Regardless of these minor changes to the weather pattern, overall things still look hot and mainly dry into next week before we see a shift toward more unsettled weather late next week.