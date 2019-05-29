Bacon Co. Sheriff arrested on battery, elder abuse charges

BACON CO, Ga. (WTOC) - Bacon County Sheriff Mark Cothren surrendered to his own jail on Wednesday after a case led by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations discovered allegations of assault and battery.
The Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney requested that the GBI investigate allegations that the Sheriff assaulted a 75-year-old man in front of the Bacon Co. Sheriff’s Office.
Cothren handed himself over the Bacon Co. Jail without incident. He is charged with one count of elder abuse, one count of violation of oath of office, and one count of battery.
Accoring to the Bacon County Sheriff's Office website, Cothren has been with the office since 1990.
He’s held several positons there, including investigator and Chief Deputy.
Cothren took over as the Bacon County Sherif on January first, 2017. He ran unopposed in the 2016 election.
His bio on the website reads “I have, and will remain helpful and courteous to our citizens in their time of need. I want every citizen to feel comfortable when they interact with the Bacon County Sheriff’s Office.”
The GBI investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.