Columbus 911 dispatcher arrested for illegally obtaining confidential information, posting nude photos

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have arrested a 911 dispatcher after receiving a complaint that someone was illegally obtaining confidential information.
The complaint, made to the CPD Financial Crimes Unit on May 17, stated that an individual, later identified as 48-year-old Heather Jury-Henslee, was using the Georgia Crime Information Center and the National Crime Information Center.
Jury-Henslee then posted a nude photo of a victim on Facebook, according to the complaint.
An investigation was conducted and Jury-Henslee was arrested on May 29.
She is being charged with false representation in the use of internet or electronic mail to induce another to provide identifying information, three counts of violations of Criminal Justice Information Systems, and transmission of photography depicting nudity or sexually explicit conduct of an adult.
Jury-Henslee is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail and is expected to appear in Recorder’s Court on May 31 at 9:00 a.m.
