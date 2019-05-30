Columbus organization hosts Ugandan mayor to speak on mutual respect, empowerment

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus organization that aims to help the people of Uganda is hosting a mayor of one of the country’s biggest cities in the Chattahoochee Valley.
The mayor of Jinja, Uganda, Majid Batambuze, will be joining The Soul of My Footprint in Columbus from May 29 to June 2.
Mayor Batambuze will be meeting with the NAACP, Urban League and the Ministerial Alliance of Columbus, Ga. on May 31 to discuss economic empowerment, importance of mutual respect and collaboration.
According to their website, The Soul of My Footprint was founded in 2000 and provides medicine, clothing and basic care items to the people of Jinja, Uganda.
Mayor Batambuze’s discussion will be held at Shady Grove Baptist Church on 12th Ave. in Columbus on May 31 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
