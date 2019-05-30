Construction underway for new food hall in Uptown Columbus

Molded out of the historic Banks Building on Bay Avenue adjacent to Whitewater Express, and across from the splashpad and playground, Banks Food Hall was designed to respect historic architecture while integrating modern design. Think heavy timber beams, old world doors and windows and exposed brick walls paired with contemporary lighting, steel bracing and modern wi-fi throughout...We envision The Banks Food Hall as a unique collective eatery offering visitors 10 dining options in more than 12,000 sq. feet of indoor and outdoor space with seating for more than 250 including a bar and multiple entertainment options.