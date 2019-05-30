Construction underway for new food hall in Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus will soon be home to the Chattahoochee Valley’s first food hall.
Banks Food Hall will be on Bay Avenue in Uptown Columbus in between 11th and Bay and WhiteWater Express.
W.C. Bradley is the lead on this project. Below is a statement from Pace Halter with W.C. Bradley:
Molded out of the historic Banks Building on Bay Avenue adjacent to Whitewater Express, and across from the splashpad and playground, Banks Food Hall was designed to respect historic architecture while integrating modern design. Think heavy timber beams, old world doors and windows and exposed brick walls paired with contemporary lighting, steel bracing and modern wi-fi throughout...We envision The Banks Food Hall as a unique collective eatery offering visitors 10 dining options in more than 12,000 sq. feet of indoor and outdoor space with seating for more than 250 including a bar and multiple entertainment options.
Becca Zajac with Uptown, Inc. hopes the food hall will attract those taking advantage of Woodruff Park, the Riverwalk, and WhiteWater raftng.
"There was really a need for some place that you could get some quick cuisine in a really relaxed environment. You come off the river, you come off a bike ride, you could just sit and grab something to eat,” Zajac said.
Some Columbus residents think the food hall will be very convenient.
"I think it compliments the atmosphere, and it will bring good energy, good for revenue for the area,” said Okewa Moore.
"I feel as if it's going to be really convenient for the kids and individuals that are right across the street from it at the water park. I feel like it's going to bring a lot of customers,” another Columbus resident, Jeremiah Bunch, said.
The food vendors for Banks Food Hall have not been announced yet, but Zajac said they will have different types of food.
"These food halls all over the U.S. have been great incubators for those people trying to start a business or a different type of cuisine. Like if somebody always does American, they might try their hand at some Asian fusion in a small food hall,” Zajac said.
Zajac said she is hoping the food hall will help some local vendors get their start.
"If we're able to kind of give our citizens an opportunity to actually build their concept into an actual food store or food hall, that would be awesome,” Zajac explained.
Halter said the construction is scheduled to be complete in about 60 days and they hope to open in late summer or early fall.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.