Harris County teacher honored at Georgia State Capitol

HARRIS COUNTY(WTVM) - On Saturday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp invited Harris County School District’s Becky Haden to the State Capitol to recognize her as this year’s Public Pre-K Teacher of the Year.
Haden currently works as a Pre-K Teacher at Mulberry Creek Elementary in Harris County.
Haden received the recognition in the fall and has spent the school year representing Georgia Pre-K, Mulberry Creek Elementary, and the Harris County School District throughout the state at conferences, meetings, and special events.
Haden is a Harris County native and graduate of Harris County High School. She began her career 22 years ago as a student teacher at HCSD’s Park Elementary.
Haden went on to earn her Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education from the University of West Georgia. She has taught Pre-K for 18 years at Mulberry Creek, where she has been since the school opened in 1998.
At the Ceremony, Haden was accompanied by her husband, retired SSG Adam Haden, and their children Joel, Zowie, and Anna Thomas.
