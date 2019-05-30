HEALTH WITH DR. PAULA: Steps for performing CPR

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Currently, about 9 in 10 people who experience a cardiac arrest outside the hospital die. Fortunately, CPR can help improve those odds.
If it is performed in the first few minutes of cardiac arrest, CPR can double or triple a person’s chance of survival.
The current CPR guidelines focus more on chest compressions to keep blood moving and prevent brain damage, rather than delivering rescue breaths.
Here to discuss this topic in greater detail is Dr. Paula Walker King. She says to follow these three simple steps:
- Check for responsiveness (shake and shout “are you alright?”)
- If they are still unresponsive, call 911.
- In the meantime, begin chest compressions at a rate of 100 per minute, pushing about two inches deep each time.
Dr. Paula says to get the pacing right, just follow a number of popular songs such as Work It by Missy Elliot, Crazy in Love by Beyonce or Staying Alive by The Bee Gees.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.