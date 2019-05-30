I-85 lane closures continue in Chambers County

CHAMBERS COUNTY (WTVM) - Starting on Wednesday, the Alabama Department of Transportation will begin a road construction project in Chambers County. The project will close the I-85 northbound (inside) lane from approximately Milepost 72 to Milepost 80 in order to remove and replace asphalt.
Upon completion of the I-85 NB inside lane, the I-85 NB outside lane will be addressed in the same manner from approximately Milepost 72 to Milepost 80.
The required work activities will occur daily from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and should be complete by June 29th.
Motorists are advised to consider alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits, and use caution in the area.
