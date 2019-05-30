Isolated T-Storms on Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A front to our west is changing up the weather around here just a bit - allowing for more clouds this afternoon and a few showers and storms. Isolated showers and storms will be around Friday as the front moves through with the best coverage in the afternoon and evening hours. Many of you will stay hot and dry, and then drier air will move in for the weekend meaning hot temperatures and no rain to worry about. Early next week, we will see a mix of clouds and sun Monday and Tuesday with little in the way of a rain chance, but the weather pattern will change up a bit by the middle and end of next week with a better coverage of rain day to day (10-30%) in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be held down a bit during this time thanks to more clouds and better chances of rain - with most spots in the lower 90s.