Jury recommends death for Huntsville man who killed 20-month-old daughter

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County jury has recommended the death penalty for Lionel Francis.
Francis was convicted of capital murder in the shooting death of his 20-month-old daughter, Alexandria, in 2016.
The jury voted for death 11-1.
A sentencing hearing is set for July 25, where the court will then make the final decision.
Prosecutors say Francis deliberately shot his daughter in the head at close range.
Prosecutors say he has a history of violent crimes and he was charged in North Dakota and has a prior conviction for beating someone up.
Prosecutors say the jury made the right decision.
“In Alabama, we allow for the death penalty. We reserve it for the worst of the worst, people that have gone above and beyond in the evil acts that they have done....Life without parole was just not equivalent to the crime in this case. It had to be death,” said Madison County prosecutor Tim Douthit.
Francis’ attorney says he’s disappointed with the jury’s recommendation.
