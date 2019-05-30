Kia Motors donates 25K to Georgia, Troup County Special Olympics

TROUP COUNTY (WTVM) - Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia Inc. (KMMG) recently donated $25,000 to Special Olympics Georgia and Special Olympics Troup County to assist the athletes during their games.
In Troup County, where KMMG is located, the funds went to help the team travel to Atlanta for the state games, funded a local Special Olympics event, and assisted with purchasing new equipment.
“This is one of the most worthy organizations we have donated to,” said Stuart C. Countess, chief administrative officer of KMMG. “We were honored to partner with Special Olympics to help these outstanding athletes achieve their goals.”
More than 2,000 athletes competed in the State Special Olympic games on May 17th and 18th at Emory University. Locally, the Troup County Special Olympics took place on May 15th.
