Suspect arrested, charged with Capital Murder after deadly drive-by in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - One local man is behind bars and charged with Capital Murder after a fatal drive-by shooting in Phenix City last week.
Jamarkus Quintez Rowell was arrested Tuesday night at his residence. Rowell will be charged with Capital Murder under the Alabama Criminal Code.
On Sunday at about 8:50 p.m., Phenix City Police were first called to the 100 block of 4th Place South in reference to a person being shot. Officers arrived on scene and discovered a deceased male, later identified as 22-year-old Tre’yahi Allen.
Witnesses on scene stated that an SUV pulled up and stopped in the roadway. A male, later identified as Rowell, began shooting from the vehicle, striking and killing Allen. The suspect then fled the scene in the vehicle.
Allen’s body has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics for an autopsy.
This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest updates.
