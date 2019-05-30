Muscogee Co. woman named Georgia Foster Caregiver of the Year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Muscogee County woman is being honored as the state of Georgia’s Foster Caregiver of the Year.
Maleny Marquez received the recognition from the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services.
“We are grateful for all of Georgia’s foster parents for opening their homes and hearts to children in need,” said Division Director Tom C. Rawlings. “Our Foster Caregivers of the Year, however, deserve special recognition because they consistently go above and beyond what we ask of caregivers.”
Marquez began fostering children in Muscogee County two years ago when she took in five siblings.
The case manager who nominated Marquez said she believes in using teachable moments with the children’s birth parents.
A dinner will be held at Columbus State University on May 30 to celebrate her.
