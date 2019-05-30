Relentless storm threat impacts nation

(CNN) - Millions of Americans are once again under the threat of severe weather.
Every day for the past two weeks, tornado sirens have sounded somewhere across america's heartland, as a number of states have been hit hard by severe weather.
Places like Canton, Texas, Lawrence, Kansas, and Clarks Summit, Pa., are just some of the places hit by what has been an unusually high number of tornadoes this year.
“The thunderstorms that we are seeing right now are the kinds that you really have to take seriously,” said Patrick Marsh, a warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “There’s large hail, there’s tornadoes, there’s strong damaging winds and the pattern is going to continue.”
According to the National Weather Service, there have been at least 960 reports of tornadoes this year, and more than 500 of those happened in the last 30 days.
In the aftermath of Tuesday’s EF-4 tornado, where winds peaked at 170 mph, Linwood, Kansas, residents have a lot of work ahead of them.
“I felt like some hail or something, and my husband looked up and he said we don’t have a roof anymore," Fran Jones said. “I don’t know what we’re going to do.”
