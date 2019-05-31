All Alabama passengers may be required to wear seat belts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dozens of people have died so far in 2019 after not wearing a seat belt and a bill heads to the governor’s desk aimed at stopping these fatalities.
Currently, only people in the front seats of a vehicle are required to wear a seat belt in Alabama. The state legislature passed a bill Thursday to require all passengers in a car to wear one.
Rep. Kirk Hatcher, D-Montgomery, teared up as he shared a story of a family friend who died in a crash after not wearing a seat belt.
“Parents who have lost a child, and I know far too many parents who have, I am told there is no pain like the pain of losing a child,” said Hatcher. “It messes up the whole order of things. You never expect to bury your child. You expect the other way around.”
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said there were 367 people who died in crashes and were not wearing a seat belt in 2018.
