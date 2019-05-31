2 arrested in Troup Co. after 9 pounds of marijuana siezed during traffic stop

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Two suspects were arrested Friday, May 31 after marijuana was seized during a traffic stop.
The driver of the vehicle, Kentavious Chatmon and passenger Epson Richardson are charged with possession of marijuana with intent to dispute. According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects’ vehicle was stopped at around midnight on Interstate 85 at mile marker 6 southbound for excessive window tint and speeding.
After the vehicle was stopped, 9 pounds of marijuana was found in Chatmon and Richardson’s possession. Additionally, Chatmon is charged with reducing light transmission through windows and possession of oxycodone.
