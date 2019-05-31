Auburn officer injured in fatal shooting released from hospital

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The second of two Auburn police officers injured in a shooting that killed one of their fellow officers has been released from the hospital.
Officer Webb Sistrunk was released from Piedmont Columbus Regional on May 24.
Officer Sistrunk was shot when he responded to a domestic dispute on Wire Rd. in Auburn on May 19.
Two other officers were also shot while responding to the same call. Officer Evan Elliott was injured and Officer William Buechner was shot and killed.
Grady Wayne Wilkes was taken into custody and faces charges of capital murder and three counts of attempted murder.
Auburn police say that while Officer Sistrunk has more healing and physical therapy ahead of him, they know he has the strength and determination to make a full recovery.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.