Auburn University community remembers Rod & Paula Bramblett during memorial service

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Hundreds gathered at the Auburn Arena Thursday afternoon to celebrate the lives of iconic Auburn sports announcer Rod Bramblett and his wife, Paula. The couple was killed in a car accident last weekend.
Thursday was an emotional day for Auburn Tigers fans. Stan White worked with Rod for 16 years and called 208 consecutive games with him.
"We lost our anchor. We lost our rock,” White said.
Rod and Paula both graduated from Auburn University and were known for their love of Auburn.
“We just lost a great Auburn family in general," White added.
He said the past few days have been hard and knows the 2019 football season will also be difficult without Rod there.
"I can assure you come August it's going to be very, very difficult going to Arlington, Texas, but he would want us to pull through. He would want us to go out there and nail it,” White explained.
Former Auburn coach Sonny Smith said with Bramblett calling 100 games a year, Paula was the one who took care of the family.
"She took care of it in a great way, in a very steady way,” Smith said.
Former players, former and current broadcasters, and coaches came to the service including Bruce Pearl, head coach of the Auburn men’s basketball team.
“Let’s all put our hands together and just look at this place in honor of our friends,” Pearl said.
Rod’s boss, Chris Davis, recalled their trip to the Final 4 together earlier this year.
“God had a plan there. I mean God had a plan because Rod loved, I mean Rod loves, all the sports, and to take him through that experience he’s never done as a broadcaster, um, was really special,” Davis said.
Bramblett’s voice rang loud through the Auburn Arena one last time as the audio from his infamous 2013 “kick six” call played toward the end of the service.
“At the end of every broadcast he would say ‘from my broadcast partner Sonny Smith, I’m Rod Bramblett. So long everybody.’ So long to Rod Bramblett,” White said when he spoke during the service.
Gus Malzhan, Auburn’s football coach, also attended the funeral and called the Bramblett’s great people.
The service was followed by a private burial.
