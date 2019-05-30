Bill to restructure parole board heads to governor’s desk

“Today’s passage of HB 380 unnecessarily politicizes the Board of Pardons and Paroles,” stated Ebony Howard, senior supervising attorney for the SPLC Action Fund. “It will increase overcrowding in prisons with no corresponding increase in public safety for the state. In passing HB 380, Alabama’s leaders in the Senate are making policy based on emotions and fear, rather than data and facts. They are ignoring the conclusions of the U.S. Department of Justice’s horrifying report issued in April, the very first substantive section of which is entitled ‘ADOC’s Overcrowding Contributes to Serious Harm to Prisoners.’”