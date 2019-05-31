A Few More Clouds Around for Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clouds moving across the Valley Friday will help to knock our high temperatures for Friday down into the low 90s, but still don’t expect much in the way of rain. Regardless, a front slowly drifting across the Southeast will serve as a focal point for a stray shower or thunderstorm popping up during the heat of the day, but behind that drier air filters in again for the weekend.
Fortunately, that means Saturday and Sunday don’t look nearly as humid—still hot and dry though with low 90s on tap again. Early next looks to stay on the dry side with a mix of sun and clouds and a 10% rain chance at best through mid-week. By NEXT weekend, the weather pattern looks slightly more unsettled meaning a 20-30% coverage of showers and storms by then. But overall, not much in the way of rain expected still over your Next 9 Days on 9. And temperatures still look to run on the above average side (in the low-mid 90s) for the first full week of June.
