Frequently Asked Questions

Anytime you have a question for us, you’re free to give us a call, but we hope that this list of questions will be able to save you a bit of time!
How do I submit a news tip?
You can send any story ideas you have to newsrelease@wtvm.com.
How do I send a press release?
Any press releases you have can be sent to newsrelease@wtvm.com.
How can I send in a birthday photo to be shown on the air?
You can mail them to:
Birthday Photos
1909 Wynnton Rd.
Columbus, GA 31906
Please include the name, birth date and age of the person. Photos will not be returned.
You can also email the same information to birthdays@wtvm.com.
How can I be part of a Business Break segment?
Business Break is coordinated by our Sales Department. Email them by clicking here or call them at (706) 494-5400.
How can I get my event on the Community Calendar?
Click here to create an event and submit it for approval.
Who do I speak with about booking a guest segment?
Our Executive Producer coordinates all guest segments. Email her by clicking here or calling (706) 494-5439.
Can I take a tour of the station?
Yes! Email us here to schedule a station tour.
How can I contact a specific reporter?
If you are interested in speaking with a specific reporter, you can send them an email at the address listed below.
Mya Johnson: myajohnson@wtvm.com
Tony Sloan: tsloan@wtvm.com
Samantha Serbin: sserbin@wtvm.com
Katie Kamin: kkamin@wtvm.com
Brennan Reh: breh@wtvm.com
How can I get my weather radio programmed?
Any member of Storm Team 9 can help you program your weather radio. You can email them by clicking here.
Where can I send comments, suggestions or concerns?
You can contact our General Manager, Holly Steuart, by emailing her by clicking here or calling (706) 494-5420.
How can I contact ABC?
To submit feedback and get answers to your questions, click here.
If you have any other questions we didn’t answer here, feel free to give us a call at (706) 494-5400.
