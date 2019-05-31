Gildan Yarns closing Columbus location, nearly 100 people losing jobs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus manufacturer is officially shutting its doors this summer.
According to the Georgia Department of Labor, Gildan Yarns LLC in Columbus will be closing at the end of July.
The business’ closure is expected to affect approximately 97 people.
The location that is closing is located at 3331 Fourth Ave. There is no word on the future of the manufacturing plant on Corporate Ridge Pkwy. at this time.
