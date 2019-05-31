’Guns Down, Water Guns Up’ movement reaches Columbus; some residents express concerns

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As temperatures increase, a new movement has surfaced on social media---Guns Down, Water Guns Up.
The movement aims to bring communities together to compete in water fights using super soakers, water guns, and even buckets. In Columbus, a group of teens joined in by shooting water guns inside a McDonald’s restaurant on Thursday, but one customer didn’t think it was innocent fun.
“This is a business and the messed up their money machines. That could have been a real gun. People can lose their lives like that,” said a McDonald’s customer.
Columbus police said they also had to break up a crowd with water guns near 25th Avenue and Dawson Street Thursday night because some people in the crowd were acting unruly, jumping on to cars, and snatching open car doors.
Police said they have no problem with children shooting water guns, but are advising everyone to be safe, stay out of the streets, and respect others and their property.
People have taken to their social media accounts to show themselves shooting water guns. Social media posts can be searched with hashtag #GunsDownWaterGunsUp.
