Man who brought gun to scene of 2018 deadly road rage shooting in Fort Mitchell arrested, charged

FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - A second man has been arrested and charged in a deadly road rage incident in Fort Mitchell.
26-year-old Justin Davidson was arrested in January 2018 and charged with the murder of Lorenzo Freeman, Sr.
The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Dollar General on Sweetwater Branch Rd. in Fort Mitchell.
At the time of the shooting, Davidson did not have a weapon and reportedly called Ernie Lynn May while he was en route to the Dollar General to bring him a gun.
Now, May has been arrested and is being charged with murder.
Davidson was indicted on two charges, including a hate crime, for the shooting death of the 45-year-old Freeman.
May is currently being held in the Russell County Jail. There is no word on when he will make a court appearance.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.