Rod and Paula Bramblett remembered in emotional, joyous service

Looking at the Bramblett’s children, Pearl said, “One of the things I want Shelby and Josh to know, Rod hated being away from you. He didn’t like being away from Paula, either... Rod worked as hard and as long as any of us coaches." He added, “you guys had to give your dad up a little bit, your mom did, too, so he could have the job of his dreams. He was grateful to you guys for that.”